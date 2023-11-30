Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $54,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

