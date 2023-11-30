Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $54,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in VMware by 6.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMW

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.