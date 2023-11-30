Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.85 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $53,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.26.

BURL opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

