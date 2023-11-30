Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.01 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $54,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,526,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $86.98.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

