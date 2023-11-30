Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hawkins worth $54,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

