Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.52 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $54,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 56,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America lowered their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

