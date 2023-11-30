Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.64 Million Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $54,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,295,370.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 660,463 shares of company stock worth $11,801,046. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

