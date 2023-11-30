Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.73 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $55,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.7 %

AMBA stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

