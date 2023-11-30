Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.92 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $55,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,509.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

