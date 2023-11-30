Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.18 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $56,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $56.47.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
