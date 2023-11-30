Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.34 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ScanSource worth $57,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $76,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

