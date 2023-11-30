Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $727.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

