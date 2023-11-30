Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $54,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $688,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.