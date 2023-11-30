Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 952,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $56,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,936,921,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

ENV opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

