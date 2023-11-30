Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $55,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $842.25 million, a P/E ratio of -718.78 and a beta of 2.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

