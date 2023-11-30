Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $55,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $521.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.62 and a 1-year high of $531.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.52.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

