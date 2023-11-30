Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $58,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

