Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 166,830 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $56,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $5,095,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -467.13 and a beta of 1.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

