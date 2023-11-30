Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,122 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $58,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $98.41 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $146.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

