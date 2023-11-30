Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,899 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $56,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 81.10%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

