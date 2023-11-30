Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,507 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $57,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,888,000 after buying an additional 88,105 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Stories

