Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 25,898 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,928,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Down 1.2 %

EVRG opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.