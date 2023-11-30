Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 332,040 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,769,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of U.S. Silica worth $57,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $864.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.50.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

