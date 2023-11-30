Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 399,634 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -618.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,483.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

