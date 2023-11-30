Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 60,507 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,790,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $57,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

