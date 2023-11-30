Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $58,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,241,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

