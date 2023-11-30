Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $55,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.81 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

