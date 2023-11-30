Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

TYL stock opened at $407.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day moving average is $394.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,112 shares of company stock worth $16,604,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

