Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

