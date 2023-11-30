Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.