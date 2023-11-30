Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 202,316 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,251,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $58,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 76.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 70.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 137,466 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 227,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

