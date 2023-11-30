Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 221,284 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,726,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 221,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $54,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

