Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,989 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $55,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,878 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 386,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

