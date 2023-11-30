Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,820 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $55,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AAP opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.