Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.65

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65.24 ($0.82), with a volume of 406510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.86).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.82. The company has a market capitalization of £626.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,707.32%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,209.93). Also, insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 10,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,316.38 ($11,767.56). Insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

