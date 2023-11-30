Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

