Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.55

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.55 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 1557873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.45).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £833.07 million, a PE ratio of 883.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,615.38%.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

