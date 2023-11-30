Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $674.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

