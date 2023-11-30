Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $58,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECVT opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

