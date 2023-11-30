Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $591.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

