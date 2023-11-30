Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,395 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

