EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQT. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EQT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in EQT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 22.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in EQT by 26.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in EQT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

