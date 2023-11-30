Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,456,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,496,118.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Erasca by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Erasca by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 294,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

