ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

