Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.75 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

EPRT stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.