Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $163.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $146.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

