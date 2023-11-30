Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ES opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.