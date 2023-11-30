Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $54,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.