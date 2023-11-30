Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,075.44

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,075.44 ($13.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($13.88). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,063 ($13.43), with a volume of 79,046 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($17.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.62).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.3 %

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,630.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.74 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £159,917.68 ($201,992.78). Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.