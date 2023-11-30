Financial Survey: American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) versus Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -10.00 Centamin $788.42 million 1.73 $72.49 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centamin 0 3 0 0 2.00

Centamin has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,368.09%. Given Centamin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centamin is more favorable than American Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin beats American Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. Centamin plc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

